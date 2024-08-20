GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ensure no illegal sand mining takes place in Vaigai riverbed: HC

Published - August 20, 2024 07:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed authorities to ensure that no illegal mining takes place along the Vaigai riverbed in Sithargal Natham and Vilampatti in Nilakottai taluk in Dindigul district.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed in 2012 by P. Kottaisamy of Dindigul district, who sought a direction to the authorities to initiate steps to restore and protect the Vaigai riverbed and prevent illegal mining in Sithargal Natham and Vilampatti. He also sought a direction to the authorities to initiate appropriate action against those involved in illegal mining in non-permitted areas.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi, taking cognisance of the materials on record, observed that illegal mining had taken place in the area. After the authorities told the court that sand mining had been completely stopped there, the court directed that no mining activities should take place in the area in future, and disposed of the petition.

