Madurai

Ensure jobs for registered workers under MGNREGA: MP

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore interacting with MGNREGA workers at Valliyoor panchayat near Virudhunagar on Tuesday.

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore on Tuesday appealed to the State and Centre to expedite the process of allowing all workers registered under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme get assured job to make up for the loss of job opportunities in industrial sector.

Inspecting the functioning of MGNREGA work at Valliyoor panchayat near here, Mr. Tagore said that though 800 people had registered seeking job under the Central Government scheme, only 70 were given work on Tuesday.

“The officials said that the Government order regarding allowing all registered workers to be given job was yet to be issued. The Centre that issues GO for resumption of highway toll collection within two hours after announcement should show the same concern on the common man’s issue too,” he said.

The Congress MP said that MNREGA was a best source of income generation for the poor people as many of the industrial units were not running with their full work force. This scheme can ensure livelihood for the rural poor, he added.

Similarly, he also wanted the Government to simply the rules so that the poor workers get maximum wages under the scheme.

He thanked the Centre for allocating an additional ₹ 40,000 crore for MNREGA.

