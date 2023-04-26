HamberMenu
Ensure hygiene of free food and drinks served to devotees, says Collector

April 26, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hygiene must be ensured in the preparation of food items distributed as ‘annadhanam’ to devotees at the ‘mandagapadis’ and roadside stalls during the Chithirai festival, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has said.

In a statement, he said the sherbat and other drinks served for free to the devotees at ‘annadhanam’ stalls should not contain additives or non-permitted colours. Disposable plastic bowls, tumblers and bags, which have been banned, should not be used.

Those manning the ‘mandagapadis’ and ‘annadhanam’ stalls must register on https://foscos.fssai.gov.in and get permission and registration certificate from the Food Safety Department. Only those having the certificate would be allowed to distribute food to devotees.

They must collect the garbage generated at the stalls and dump it in places assigned by the Corporation.

Further, the Collector appealed to the owners of the temporary shops set up on roadsides selling refreshing summer drinks and food to ensure the use of clean water and for the food to be free from additives.

For complaints on lack of food safety, contact 94440 42322.

