‘Ensure food security to the poor’

TIRUNELVELI

Senior officials attached to the department of public distribution system of four southern districts and social welfare participated in a regional-level meeting here on Tuesday.

Chairing the meeting, R. Vasuki of Tamil Nadu State Food Commission said officials involved in the distribution of essentials through ration shops should guarantee food security of the marginalised sections of the society including widows, physically challenged, narikoravas, Scheduled Tribes, deserted women and transgender in hassle-free fashion by taking up their cases.

Those who were not able to get the smart ration cards should be given the card on top priority so that they could buy the essentials from the nearest ration shops at the right price, which would guarantee their everyday food. If the cardholder could not come to the ration shop for buying the essentials due to age, serious ailments or physical deformities, the ration shop concerned should give the food items to their representatives after getting the authorisation letter in the prescribed format, she said.

The taluk supplies officers, as mandated by the Tamil Nadu Food Commission, should display in their offices the boards narrating the procedure to get smart ration cards, she instructed.

Collector V. Vishnu, District Revenue Officer C. Jayashree, District Supplies Officers and Taluk Supplies Officers, Joint Registrars of Cooperative Societies, District Social Welfare Officers, Project Officers of Nutritious Meal Scheme and the Integrated Child Development Scheme of of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar districts participated in the meeting.