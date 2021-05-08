Ensure food and water to the needy: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought response from the State in a public interest litigation petition seeking direction to the government to take appropriate steps to ensure food, water and sanitation to senior citizens, homeless persons and differently abled people during the COVID-19 restrictions.

A Division Bench of Justices M. S. Ramesh and B. Pugalendhi directed the State government to file counter affidavit in the case.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Muthukumar of Madurai. The petitioner said that the the senior citizens, homeless people and the differently abled who suffered due to the restrictions. Therefore, the State must take appropriate steps to ensure that food, water and sanitation were provided to the people. He said that he saw many people lying unconscious on the streets due to hunger.