‘Ensure efficient functioning of child protection committees’

26 February 2021 21:14 IST

Madurai

Village, block, district, town panchayat and ward-level child protection committees are functioning based on a Government Order. There is a need to pass a separate legislation for efficient functioning of these committees, said V. Ramaraj, member, Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights, here on Friday.

After chairing a meeting with officials from various departments regarding prevention of female infanticide, he said that the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights would work towards introducing legislation for these committees. The meeting was organised in the wake of an arrest made in connection with the murder of a seven-day-old female infant - the third girl child of a couple from K. Parapatti in Usilampatti block.

The child protection committees played an important role in protecting the rights of children. They are important to prevent incidence of female infanticide. The committees must follow up on the list of infants born in each area and sensitise the family to the rights of girl children. The child protection committee of Usilampatti must be strengthened for its efficient functioning.

If there are any suspicions regarding the death of an infant, then the police and child protection committees must be immediately informed. Despite repeated awareness, there are still incidences of female foeticide and infanticide, which is shameful, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime against Women and Children) S. Vanitha, Usilampatti Revenue Divisional Officer K. V. Rajkumar, District Child Protection Officer A. Ganesan, District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson V. M. Vijayasaravanan, and CWC members L. Shanmugam and B. Pandiaraja, were also present in the meeting.