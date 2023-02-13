Ensure due facilities, security in Adi Dravida Welfare hostels, says AIDWA

February 13, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Demanding better basic amenities and due security arrangements in the Adi Dravida Welfare Hostels in the district, members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) submitted petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday.

The petitioners said unhygienic condition was prevailing in most of the Adi Dravida Welfare hostels in the district due to lack of basic amenities like water, damaged toilets, bathrooms etc. Hence, sufficient funds should be allotted to ensure these amenities in the Adi Dravida Welfare hostels.

“Since almost all these hostels do not have any security arrangement, a stranger, who scaled the compound wall, has recently entered the Adi Dravida Hostel in Nazareth and threatened the girl students. Though he was nabbed by the police, he was let off with a warning and without registering any case. Hence, the Collector should ensure the safety of the women students of Adi Dravida Hostels by appointing security personnel and instruct the police to register case against the stranger who had trespassed into the girls’ hostel,” said Poomayil, district secretary of AIDWA.

Members of Periyariya Unarvaalargal Koottamaippu submitted a petition seeking the retrieval of the illegally occupied free house sites given to the sanitary workers in 1956. They said the free house sites given to the sanitary workers in 1956 in Gandhi Nagar on George Road had been illegally occupied by a few by creating forged documents.

Meanwhile, a group of mechanized boat workers of Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour iIn their petition said, the police had registered case against a few fishermen who recently protested without police permission to highlight their demand. Citing the case, the boat owners had denied permission to these fishermen to board their boats going in for fishing.

Hence, the Collector should instruct the police to withdraw the case filed against them, they said.