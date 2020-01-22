SIVAGANGA/ RAMANATHAPURAM

A one-day orientation and training workshop for village panchayat presidents and vice-presidents, elected in the local body elections, was inaugurated by Minister for Khadi and village Industries G. Baskaran at Alagappa University in Karaikudi on Wednesday.

Sivaganga Collector J. Jayakanthan presided over the inauguration, in which elected village panchayat presidents from Devakottai, Kannangudi, Sakottai and S. Pudur panchayat unions took part.

The orientation for village panchayat presidents from Sivaganga, Kallal and Tirupattur unions will be held on Thursday and for those from Kalayarkoil and Ilayankudi unions will be held on Friday while Singampunari, Manamadurai and Tirupuvanam unions will have the training on Saturday.

The Minister said that newly elected panchayat presidents must work for the welfare of the people of the villages and elaborated on the various schemes of the government.

“The Chief Minister has been taking keen interest in the development of rural areas and has introduced many beneficial schemes. The basic elements for a good village administration are to ensure drinking water, lighting, sanitation and road facilities,” he said.

Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Vadivel, Assistant Director (Panchayat) Vijayanathan and other officials participated in the programme.

In Ramanathapuram district, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao inaugurated the orientation programme at the DRDA office. He said that the programme will popularise government schemes among the elected representatives and familiarize them with the functions of the village administration.

“Based on the performance, village panchayats can bag awards from State and Central governments and performance will depend of effective implementation of schemes such as toilets, street lights, garbage collection and waste management. It is important that the village presidents and vice-presidents take government projects to the rural people, for their benefit,” said the Collector.

DRDA (Ramanathapuram) Project Director M. Pradeep Kumar, AD (Panchayat) V. Kesavadasan and officials from rural development took part.