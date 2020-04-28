‘Ensure disbursal of relief to fishermen’

Officials should ensure disbursal of assistance to fishermen during the fishing ban period and COVID-19 relief to all beneficiaries, M. Karunakaran, Special Officer monitoring anti-virus operations in five southern districts, said here on Tuesday.

Chairing a review meeting, Dr. Karunakaran, Secretary, Department of Handlooms and Textiles, said the spread of infection had been contained in a laudable manner in Kanniyakumari, thanks to measures taken by the district administration.

Officials should take extreme care in ensuring prompt disbursal of relief to ration cardholders, members of unorganised sector workers welfare boards and fishermen. While they must identify beneficiaries who were yet to receive relief, fisheries officials must ensure immediate disbursal of relief meant for fishermen during the ban period.

He asked Collector Prashant M. Wadnere to ensure uninterrupted supply of tablets, nilavembu kudineer and kabasura kudineer to conservancy and health workers to strengthen immunity. Also, officials must ensure smooth supply of essential commodities to residents in containment zones and families in home quarantine.

All vehicles entering the district from neighbouring districts and Kerala were being checked and disinfected, he said.

Superintendent of Police N. Sreenath, Sub-Collector, Padmanabhapuram, Sharanya, Joint Director (Medicine) J. John Britto, Deputy Director (Health Services) Bosco Raj, Dean, Government Medical College Hospital, Suganthi Rajakumari and other senior officials participated in the meeting.