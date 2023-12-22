‘Ensure devotees of all castes are permitted to take part in temple festival’

December 22, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account that people belonging to a dominant intermediate caste were preventing Scheduled Caste people from participating in a temple festival in Virudhunagar district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to conduct the festival and ensure that all the devotees, including the SC people, participate in it.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that even after 75 years of independence, if this state of affairs prevailed in a village, it had to be prevented. No person or group could restrain a person from performing his religious duties. It was the right guaranteed under the Constitution, the court observed.

The court was hearing the petition filed by C. Pandiarajan of Virudhunagar district, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste. The petitioner said SC people were not allowed to participate in the festival of the local Chelliyaramman Temple.

He further said he approached the Tiruchuli Tahsildar in this regard and a peace committee meeting was held in the presence of authorities. A resolution was passed in the meeting that the temple festival had to be performed only as per the advice of the HR&CE Department and the villagers should not prevent anybody from participating in the festival.

Even after the resolution was passed, people belonging to the dominant intermediate caste were not allowing SC people to participate in the temple festival, the petitioner complained.

The court observed that if the allegations were found to be true, then the issue had to be dealt with severely by the district administration. The court directed the HR&CE Department to conduct the temple festival. The Tiruchuli Tahsildar was directed to check with the Village Administrative Officer and other revenue officials whether untouchability prevailed in the village and if so, submit a report to the District Collector.

The Collector should take appropriate action and the HR&CE Department had to ensure that all devotees, including SC people, participated in the temple festival. Appropriate action should be taken to appoint a fit person after ascertaining the report of the Tahsildar, the court directed.

