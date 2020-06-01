Madurai

Ensure conservancy workers use protective gear: HC

‘They must be sensitised to the need to use masks and gloves’

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State to ensure that conservancy workers used protective gear while on work. The court also observed that they must be sensitised to the need to use protective gear like masks and gloves.

Continuing to hear the public interest litigation petition filed by People’s Watch, a Madurai-based non-governmental organisation, a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi observed that there was a need for a monitoring mechanism.

While advocate Henri Tiphagne, representing the petitioner, argued that sufficient protective gear were not provided to conservancy workers, Additional Advocate General K. Chellapandian submitted that not all workers were using the protective gear given to them.

Taking into account the submissions, the court observed that the State must not only ensure that protective gear were given to conservancy workers, but also see to it that they were being used by the workers in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The court said sanitary supervisors should inspect and submit reports to sanitary officers of the zones concerned for appropriate action. This was required to ensure the safety of the workers and their families, the judges said.

Assistant City Health Officer of Madurai Corporation S. Vinoth Raja submitted that 5,300 conservancy workers were engaged by the civic body. He said it was essential to use personal protective equipment in containment zones and outside these zones it was not required.

The court was informed that the helpline number of Madurai Corporation 8428425000 was used to address the grievances of the public. As the number was effective, the same could be used to complain against the workers who were not using the protective gear, the judges said.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by R. Sathiamoorthy, Executive Trustee of People’s Watch, who sought a direction to the State to provide the PPE to non-medical frontline workers like police and conservancy workers.

