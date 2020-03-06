Ensure conduct of post-mortem: HC to GRH Dean

MADURAI

After police of two States refused to give requisition for the conduct of post-mortem of a Madurai man who died here after meeting with an accident in Bengaluru, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Dean of Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital to ensure conduct of a post-mortem.

The family of the deceased, Selvaraj, moved the Madras High Court Bench as the post-mortem was not conducted after the police refused to give a requisition letter. Selvaraj, hailing from Madurai, was working in Bengaluru when he met with an accident on February 23.

He was admitted to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru, but got himself discharged against medical advice. He subsequently got admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, and on February 29 got admitted to the GRH here for further treatment.

But he slipped into coma, and died on March 4. However, the post-mortem was not conducted in the absence of a requisition letter. The body was kept in the mortuary with the family anxious to perform the last rites of the deceased.

While Madurai police denied the letter on the ground that the accident did not take place within their jurisdiction, Bengaluru police denied the letter stating that no complaint was lodged after the accident and the death had not occurred within their jurisdiction.

Hearing the peculiar case, Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that it was not a matter in which one could adopt a technical approach. Allowing the petition, the judge said that he understood the agony and the pain of the family and directed the GRH Dean to ensure that the port-mortem was conducted and the body handed over to the family on the same day.