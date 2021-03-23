Madurai

Ensure compliance with COVID-19 guidelines: HC

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the State government to take steps to ensure COVID-19 guidelines were strictly followed, in view of the spike in cases. Authorities could impose penalties, the court said on Tuesday.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi observed that though guidelines were in place, people were not following them. Penalties can be imposed as per Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the India Penal Code.

Steps can also be taken as per the Disaster Management Act, the court said while disposing of a public interest litigation petition filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai who sought a direction to the State government to ensure compliance of COVID-19 guidelines.

