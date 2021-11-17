‘Ensure compliance to safety norms at Kunnathur Chathiram’

Madurai

17 November 2021 23:05 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a response from the State in a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to ensure compliance to safety standards at the new Kunnathur Chathiram building.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan sought a response to the petition filed by S. Rajendran of Madurai. The petitioner said that compliance to all safety standards and basic amenities should be ensured.

The new building was all set to be opened to the public. But, he had doubts about the safety standards in place. The building had a capacity to accommodate around 200 shops, but it is said that close to 300 shops would be accommodated, he contended.

The 300 shops in Pudu Mandapam and about 20 shops from the old Kunnathur Chathiram building would be accommodated in the new building.

He said he had made enquiries about the new building and also visited the venue.

He complained that there were anomalies with regard to safety standards. Also, the building lacked basic amenities. It had only two main entrances, which could turn out to be chaotic for the public. There was no proper emergency exit.

The entire building was built in violation of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act. The passage inside the building was not in accordance with the rules and it could lead to overcrowding.

Further, parking facilities at the shopping centre were not adequate. There was every chance of waterlogging at the basement due to lack of proper drainage facilities, the petitioner said.

He further added that the authorities should ensure compliance to safety standards and also provide basic amenities at the new building.

The court adjourned the hearing by two weeks.