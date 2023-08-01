‘Ensure battery-operated vehicles are in proper condition for door-to-door waste collection’

August 01, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought response of Madurai Corporation officials on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to ensure that all battery-operated vehicles were in proper condition for door-to-door waste collection.

A Division Bench of Justice S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered notice on the petition filed by advocate R. Manibharathi of Madurai. The petitioner said that the battery-operated vehicles were prone to repairs and little was done to rectify them.

He said that Madurai Corporation had deployed over 500 battery-operated vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection. The initiative was taken by the authorities to address the issue of solid waste management. The battery-operated vehicle costs ₹1.78 lakh each.

The petitioner said that he had obtained information from the Corporation authorities through an RTI application and came to know that out of 509 battery- operated vehicles, 257 were under repair. Most of the tricycles that were used for garbage collection were also in a worn-out condition and were only burdening the sanitary workers. The workers, particularly women, found it hard to pull the tricycles when they went for door-to-door collection of garbage, he said.

He complained that there were not enough dumper bins to dump the waste. As a result, people dumped the garbage on the streetside, which caused hindrance to road users. He said that he had made a representation to Madurai Corporation in this regard. However, no action was taken on it.

He sought a direction to the Madurai Corporation to ensure that all the 509 battery-operated vehicles were in proper condition, to set up maintenance units for those vehicles in each of the five zones in the Corporation and to place adequate number of dumper bins for garbage collection in every ward. The court adjourned the hearing by two weeks.