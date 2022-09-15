‘Enrol in Naan Mudhalvan portal to acquire modern technical skills and get employment’

ADVERTISEMENT

The zonal training session to sensitise principals and faculty of engineering colleges in Tirunelveli Zone on the online and the offline programmes being offered to engineering students under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ programme was organised here on Thursday evening.

Addressing the meeting, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation Innocent Divya said the series of meetings being organised in seven zones across the State after the Chief Minister launched the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ programme on August 29, would cover all 468 engineering colleges with the participation of their principals and the faculty in-charge of this programme.

As the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ portal had modern courses that would fetch the students placements in leading companies with attractive package, the students should get themselves enrolled in it. Apart from the modern emerging technical programmes, the portal would also provide them the opportunity to learn Cambridge English course and also courses being offered by Anna University.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since we’ve provided the students with the booklets lucidly explaining about the objectives and the salient features of this programme, every student should get enrolled since 150 plus companies are ready to hire the students enrolled in this portal based on their performance,” Ms. Divya said.

She also informed that the ‘faculty development programme’ to enlighten the ‘one-point-contact’ faculty of the colleges would commence from September 19. The training partners identified for this programme would train the 7,200-odd participating faculty. Once this faculty development programme concluded, the students would be trained based on the exciting online and offline programmes hosted on the portal on a particular day to be decided by the colleges concerned.

Ms. Divya said over 1.79 lakh students had been given login ID so far and 30% of them had started using it regularly by attending the online courses after taking the mandatory psychometric test before starting their programme.

Apart from imparting technical skills to the students, the portal would also explain in detailed manner about cracking the competitive exams by training them in general knowledge, aptitude, reasoning etc.

She also revealed that plans had been drawn for benefiting arts and science students and the ITI and polytechnic students in similar fashion.

Principal Secretary to the government T. Udhayachandran, who addressed the participants through videconference, said the move would keep the students’ knowledge updated in emerging fields. The value-added courses being offered online through this portal would give them edge in fetching jobs in leading companies with attractive packages, he said.

District Collector V. Vishnu exhorted the heads of the institutions and the students to get themselves actively involved in this programme to make themselves employable with additional technical qualifications the industry was in need of.

Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University N. Chandrasekar was present.

A panel of trainers clarified the doubts of the participant principals and the faculty.