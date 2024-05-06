Enriching underprivileged students at Government Model School

May 06, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

In a dynamic world of education, the government model school in Ramanathapuram stands proudly as a beacon of opportunity, where students from diverse backgrounds find support and guidance to win challenges faced by the students.

Divya Darshini, a student from a modest family, achieved a remarkable success with the support of her dedicated teachers in the plus two public examinations, scoring 573 out of 600, the results of which were announced on Monday.

Despite her family’s annual income being below ₹ 1 lakh, with her father being a farmer and her mother a homemaker, she found guidance in the environment of her school and her teachers extended their commitment, staying until 10.30 p.m. to ensure all students received ample support in their studies.

Divya Darshini’s aspiration to become a doctor served as a powerful motivator, propelling her to excel in her studies. She diligently prepared for her NEET, following a strict study schedule from 7p.m. to 10:30 p.m. from her school, with additional early morning sessions starting at 5 a.m. As the eldest in her family, she bears the responsibility of caring for her family and ensures a good sleep to maintain focus during study sessions.

Similarly, Deepavarshini’s journey to success was marked by her resilience. Despite facing significant challenges, including her father’s struggle with addiction and her family’s financial hardships, Deepavarshini found refuge and encouragement within the nurturing confines of the Government Model School and to alleviate stress ,she engages in conversation with her friends.

Here, teachers dedicated themselves wholeheartedly to her education, providing not only an academic guidance but also essential resources such as personal computers and smart TVs. Their unwavering support extended to late night tutoring sessions and personalised assistance in preparation for entrance exams. With the steadfast support of her teachers, Deepavarshini’s dreams of higher education became a reality, culminating in her admission to Azim Premji University, Bengaluru.

The school’s commitment to holistic development extends beyond academic excellence, encompassing a comprehensive career guidance programme and a rich tapestry of extracurricular activities.

Under the guidance of the dedicated counsellor, Thavaram Kumar, the school’s career guidance programme offers weekly sessions aimed at providing students with invaluable insights and strategies for navigating the complexities of higher education and the job market, she said.

Through expert advice and tailored support, students are equipped with the tools and knowledge necessary to make informed decisions about their academic and professional futures.

Emphasising the importance of structured study routines and targeted preparation strategies, the programme empowers students to chart a course towards academic success and career fulfilment.

In addition to academic pursuits, the Government Model School fosters an environment of creativity and enrichment through a diverse array of extracurricular activities.

From traditional arts like “silambattam” and handicrafts to immersive educational experiences such as industrial visits and tours, students are provided with opportunities to explore their interests and broaden their horizons.

These activities not only provide a mental refresh but also promote creativity and physical well-being.

Through these activities, the students develop the resilience, adaptability, and leadership capabilities essential for success in their academic, professional and personal lives, said Mr. Thavaram Kumar.

Esther Sherin

