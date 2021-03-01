‘Enlist us in video surveillance teams’

Members of Madurai District Cameramen Association and Madurai District Photo Studios Association submitted a petition to the Collector here on Monday urging the district administration to assign them the task of shooting videos for the video surveillance teams constituted for the upcoming Assembly elections.

A. Gugan, district president of Madurai District Cameramen Association, said most of the photographers and videographers had suffered financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Even now most of the photographers and videographers are not earning much as their services are not utilised any more by people who have turned cost-conscious and conduct weddings and other functions in a simple manner,” he said.

Hence, the Association members must be given the task of being part of the video surveillance teams, he added.