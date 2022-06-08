Engineers should have skills to manage technologies: cyber security expert

Nishakant Ojha, Advisor and Chief Strategy Officer, Cyber Aerospace Security Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd., speaks at Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Given the present technological advancement, industry does not need mere engineers, but engineers with managerial skills who can understand and manage the available technology, according to Cyber and Aerospace Security expert Nishakant Ojha

Mr. Ojha, who is the advisor and chief strategic officer for Broadcast Engineering Consultants India, was addressing the 64th College Day of Thiagarajar College of Engineering (TCE) here on Wednesday..

Engineers, over a period, have been defined as those who do coding and programming and they are asked to keep adding to the programmes. Pre-built programmes and algorithms are already available in the cloud, he said adding that engineers should understand the technologies available so that they could extract the right code and use it for the right purpose.

On increasing cyber threats, he said it was time every institution and department built cyber shields to protect their data. Even in Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine was able to sustain because of its robust cyber technology. It had every data on Russian ammunition, their characteristics, calibration and the entire proto-type Instead of making futile attacks on tanks with guns and missiles, it was using drones to drop explosives in the neck of the tanks and blast them.

With the mandate from RBI, each and every bank, including cooperative banks, needed to have security operation centres to protect its data from malware.

Stating that huge funds were siphoned off from cooperative banks in Maharashtra a year ago, he said a cyber security system was being planned for those banks. India was facing an increase of 49% cyber attacks across various critical infrastructure such as nuclear plants, power plants and not just banks.

He proposed that TCE start a centre of excellence for cyber security, which could offer solutions to government departments.

In his presidential address, college chairman and correspondent Karumuttu T. Kannan said that despite predictions of dark days for the world by pessimists after two years of pandemic, technological advancements and control over many factors, the post-pandemic recovery was exceedingly smooth. The college had done extremely well with all-time high placements.

Medals were distributed to best outgoing students, and retired staff were honoured on the occasion.

Principal (in-charge) M. Palaninatha Raja was present.