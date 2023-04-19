Engineers inspect tunnel that brings water from Mullaperiyar dam

April 19, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Water Resources Organisation engineers along with officials from Tamil Nadu Electricity Board inspected a tunnel that brings water from Mullaperiyar dam’s head sluice to Forebay dam on Wednesday.

A team of WRO, led by its Superintending Engineer A. Palanisamy and Executive Engineer J. Sam Irwin, and TNEB Assistant Executive Engineer Karunakaran, inspected the 1.98-km-long tunnel.

Water from the Periyar dam is drawn through a tunnel towards Tamil Nadu side for irrigation. The inspection forms part of repair works to be taken up on the weaker portion of the tunnel.