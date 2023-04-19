HamberMenu
Engineers inspect tunnel that brings water from Mullaperiyar dam

April 19, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Engineers inspect the tunnel that brings water from Mullaperiyar dam near Thekkady on Wednesday.

Engineers inspect the tunnel that brings water from Mullaperiyar dam near Thekkady on Wednesday.

Water Resources Organisation engineers along with officials from Tamil Nadu Electricity Board inspected a tunnel that brings water from Mullaperiyar dam’s head sluice to Forebay dam on Wednesday.

A team of WRO, led by its Superintending Engineer A. Palanisamy and Executive Engineer J. Sam Irwin, and TNEB Assistant Executive Engineer Karunakaran, inspected the 1.98-km-long tunnel.

Water from the Periyar dam is drawn through a tunnel towards Tamil Nadu side for irrigation. The inspection forms part of repair works to be taken up on the weaker portion of the tunnel.

