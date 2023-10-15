HamberMenu
Engineers have a big role to play if India wins the bid to host Olympic games: V-C

October 15, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MADURAI  

The Hindu Bureau
J. Kumar, centre, Vice Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University, along with R. Velraj, right, Vice Chancellor, Anna University, conferring degree on a student at the graduation day of Constituent Colleges of Anna University, in Madurai on Sunday.

J. Kumar, centre, Vice Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University, along with R. Velraj, right, Vice Chancellor, Anna University, conferring degree on a student at the graduation day of Constituent Colleges of Anna University, in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

“As India plans to bid for hosting the 2036 Olympic and paralympic games, cities across the country will need massive sports infrastructure. You engineering graduates should contribute to creation of the sports infrastructure,” said J. Kumar, Vice Chancellor. Madurai Kamaraj University, here on Sunday. 

He was delivering the convocation address at Anna University - Madurai regional campus. Mr. Kumar said, ‘Every invention such as mobile phones and other technologies has improved the quality of life of all people - lettered and unlettered. Discussion on creating a consortium of libraries in the State with common pooling of resources is under way, which would enable the students to access the books available in all the libraries,” he added. “As a modern development of communication technologies, ChatGPT has facilitated creation of sentences with just hints of words,” he added. 

R Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, asked students to view life as a marathon which requires immense discipline and focus to finish the race.  “Students should stay away from all forms of addiction, starting from drugs to mobile phones, to reach the success post,” he said.  

A total of 775 graduands from the constituent colleges of Anna University - Madurai regional campus - 213 students from AU campus, 208 from University College of Engineering (UCE) Dindigul, 102 from UCE-Ramanathapuram and 252 students from UCE-Thoothukudi - received their degrees. 

