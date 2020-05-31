Engineering student wins bounty for spotting Facebook bug

MADURAI

T.K. Kishore, a final-year-engineering student from Madurai, recently received $1,000 as a bounty from Facebook for finding a bug in one of the tools which undermined the privacy of the user.

Mr. Kishore says it was during the lockdown period that he discovered this bug in Facebook in the Rights Manager tool which helps in uploading, monitoring and protecting video content, including live stream videos, on online platforms. This tool helps in identifying copyright infringement.

Mr. Kishore, who is the Director of The360Group, a start-up that produces entertainment content for online platforms, also uses the tool for his work. “Whenever any of our original video gets uploaded by someone else, we get a notification on our dashboard. But by clicking the ‘give permission’ option I was able to identify the uploader’s profile,” he says.

“Since it undermines the privacy of a user, I reported this bug under the Whitehat Program of Facebook. Initially, they rejected my request. Then, I again explained to them in detail about how the bug undermined privacy. Finally, on May 28 I received a notification saying that my report was correct and then they awarded me the bounty,” he says.

Since school days, cyber security was a major area of his interest, he says.