Engineering student found dead near Madurai, police say he lost money in online games

December 16, 2022 03:13 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - Madurai

The 23-year-old’s body was found by his classmates in his hostel room; a case has been registered and the police are looking into the cause of death

The Hindu Bureau

A third-year student was found dead in the hostel room of an engineering college at the Madurai-Virudhunagar border on Thursday.

The police said that the student, T. Vinoth Kumar (23), had not attended classes on Thursday, but had stayed back in his hostel room claiming that he was not well. When the students returned to the room after class hours, they found Vinod Kumar dead.

The police said that the student used to play online games and had lost money in them. Six months ago, he had taken an online loan. When his father came to know about this, he had repaid the loan and warned him against continuing to play online games.

The police said that the mobile phone of the deceased remained locked. Only further investigations could reveal the actual cause of the death. The Kalligudi police have registered a case. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

