Engineering has bright future, graduands told

December 24, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The future of engineering looks bright and promising, according to O. R. Nandagopan, Director, DRDO Industry Academia – Ramanujan Centre of Excellence, IITM, Chennai.

Delivering the convocation address at Mepco Schlenk Engineering College, Sivakasi, on Saturday, he said engineering had exciting new fields and challenges on the horizon. Academia infused confidence in graduates, enabled them to imbibe excellent qualities, hammered technical knowledge and created an urge to excel in realising their dreams.

Graduation was an occasion of celebration and accomplishment and marked the end of one segment and commencement of the next in one’s life with great prospect to step into a dazzling outlook with plenty of gusto, zeal and passion to achieve the dreams.

In the coming years, from the evolution of autonomous cars and electric vehicles, the emergence of smart homes and cities, the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning systems, the use of nanotechnology and 3D printing technology to the exploration of new frontiers in space, among others, would be an exciting phase, Mr. Nandagopan said.

A total of 1,064 graduates received their diplomas comprising 30 doctorates, 182 PGs and 852 undergraduates.

College principal S Arivazhagan and office-bearers including D. Singaravel, C. Gunasingh Chelladurai and A. Ramamurthy graced the occasion.

