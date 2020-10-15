Engineering graduate murdered near Melur

The motive behind the murder is yet to be established

A 23-year-old youth, M. Madankumar, was murdered and his body was found wrapped in a plastic sheet in an irrigation channel near Melur on Wednesday night.

The police said that the deceased, an engineering graduate, from Attukulam, was involved in construction works.

On Wednesday afternoon, he got a call from his friend, Vinod Kumar, who asked him to come to a farm. After informing his father, the youth went around 3 p.m. and never returned. When his father tried to call him on his mobile phone, it remained switched off.

Later, at around 8 p.m., local people found a parcel floating on the Periyar irrigation channel near Therkkupatti. When they opened it, they found the body of Madankumar with cut injuries.

Melur police have registered a case of murder and have picked up two suspects in this connection. The motive behind the murder is yet to be established.