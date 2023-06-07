ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering college student held for selling ganja

June 07, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A second-year engineering college student has been arrested for allegedly selling ganja to students.  Following information about sale of ganja to school and college students in Puthukkadai area, a special police team was formed to nab the ganja peddlers. When the police in plainclothes found a youth selling ganja to the students at Thandumani area on Tuesday, he was nabbed.  He was identified as V. Jeffrin Vijay, 19, a student from Orupilavilai near Puthukkadai. The police also seized seven ganja packets, each weighing about five grams, from him.

