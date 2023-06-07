Engineering college student held for selling ganja

June 07, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A second-year engineering college student has been arrested for allegedly selling ganja to students. Following information about sale of ganja to school and college students in Puthukkadai area, a special police team was formed to nab the ganja peddlers. When the police in plainclothes found a youth selling ganja to the students at Thandumani area on Tuesday, he was nabbed. He was identified as V. Jeffrin Vijay, 19, a student from Orupilavilai near Puthukkadai. The police also seized seven ganja packets, each weighing about five grams, from him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.