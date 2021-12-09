Engineering college gets ‘Four Star’ rating

Tirunelveli

09 December 2021 20:12 IST

Francis Xavier Engineering College here has bagged ‘Four Star’ rating of the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Council for having developed innovative scientific and entrepreneurial ideas that can be used in user-friendly hi-tech gadgets.

According to S. Cletus Babu, chairman of SCAD Group of Institutions that administers the college, the Ministry has established ‘MoE’s Innovation Cell’ with the mandate of working closely with the higher education institutions (HEIs) to promote students’ innovative ideas and encourage them to establish entrepreneurial ventures.

Under the guidance of the Ministry’s Innovation Council (MIC), Francis Xavier Engineering College established Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) in 2018-19.

“From its inception, the college is creating awareness of innovation and entrepreneurship among engineering and management students. The college has hence created 10 special labs to give pre-incubation facilities to develop innovative ideas to prototype and develop user-friendly but hi-tech gadgets,” said Dr. Cletus Babu.

The MIC announced the result of annual performance of the IICs functioning in higher educational institutions for the academic year 2020-21 on December 1.

This year, the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Council gave 4 Stars as the highest star rating for the best performing institutions. Out of 2,680 higher educational institutions, ‘Four Star’ rating had been awarded to 339 institutions,” said Dr. Cletus Babu.

Francis Xavier Engineering College’s IIC is guided by Lourdes Poobalarayan, as its president, Rajakumar as vice-president and Prem Ananth as convener.