Engineering college gets autonomy

TIRUNELVELI

Francis Xavier Engineering College has been awarded autonomy for 10 years from this academic year onwards.

According to S. Cletus Babu, chairman of SCAD Group of Institutions, the 19-year-old college which had been producing engineering graduates with employable skills, had been successful in getting placements for its students, besides producing enviable university results with ranks in almost all departments. Over 770 students of SCAD Group of Institutions received their placement orders this year.

“Since we’ve signed a good number of accords with the industrial leaders and are constantly in touch with them, we’re aware of the needs of the industry, particularly the requirements of highly dynamic IT industry and mould the students accordingly with specially designed training modules,” he said and added that the campus recruitment drive had ensured packages ranging from ₹ 3 lakh to ₹8 lakh per annum for the students this academic year.

The autonomy will allow us to go in for students and faculty exchange programme with leading foreign universities.

The college has also been given the task of nurturing 10 colleges in this region by sharing its best practices, offering faculty development programmes and other strategies.