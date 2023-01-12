Engineer loses ₹3.50 lakh in online gaming; ends life

January 12, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Online gambling has consumed the life of one more youth who ended his life after losing ₹3.50 lakh in e-gaming.

Police said engineering graduate A. Balan, 30, of Ramanathapuram under Thattappaarai police station limits, who was working with a private firm in Thoothukudi, was found dead in his house on Thursday. On getting information, Thattappaarai police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

When the police analysed Balan’s mobile phone, they found that he had sent a message to his friend around 5.30 a.m. on Thursday saying that his father Avudaiyappan had given ₹50,000 to him to remit it in his bank account, but he had lost the amount in online rummy. Hence, he was going to end his life, the undelivered message read.

Mr. Avudaiyappan also confirmed that he had given ₹50,000 to his son on Wednesday to credit it in his account. Instead of paying the money, Balan had played online rummy with this money till 4 a.m. of Thursday and lost the entire amount.

Further investigation and analysis of Balan’s mobile phone also revealed that he had already lost over ₹3 lakh in the past few months.

Thattappaarai police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.