Engineer held on graft charge

Sivaganga

Thirumaran, union engineer of Kannangudi Panchayat Union, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of demanding and accepting ₹ 7,000 as bribe from a panchayat president for giving technical sanction to a road work.

Based on a complaint from Theralapoor Panchayat President, Subramanian, Sivaganga district unit of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, laid a trap and arrested Thirumaran. According to sources, administrative sanction of ₹ 13.56 lakh had been given for a road work.

The panchayat president approached Thirumaran for preparing technical sanction for the same. However, Thirumaran sought ₹ 7,000 as bribe.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (V and AC), Virudhunagar district, K. Ramachandran, who holds additional charge for Sivaganga district, laid the trap, along with Inspectors of Police, Kumaravelu and Yesudas.

Thirumaran was caught near the panchayat union office and was arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.