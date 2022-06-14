Engineer drowns in swimming pool
TIRUNELVELI
K. Ashish, 23, of Madhya Pradesh, a trainee engineer of Kudankulam Atomic Power Project, drowned in the swimming pool in the residential colony of the employees on Monday. The police said he had joined duty just two months ago and was bathing in the swimming pool in the Anu Vijay Township along with his friends. He drowned accidentally and died on the spot.
