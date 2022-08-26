Engineer arrested for murdering his father 

TIRUNELVELI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Melapalayam police have arrested a young engineer for allegedly murdering his father.

The police said Arumugam, 47, of Kambaneri Puthukkudi near Kadayanallur in Tenkasi district checked in in a lodge near Vaeinthaankulam new bus-stand with his son and aeronautical engineer A. Mari Selvam, 26, on Thursday as he had brought the young technocrat to be admitted in a hospital on Friday for treatment for depression.

When Mari Selvam allegedly slit the throat of his sleeping father with a knife in the small hours of Friday, the lodge workers rushed to the room on hearing the scream for help from Arumugam, who died on the spot due to profuse bleeding.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the workers alerted the Melapalayam police, Mari Selvam was taken into custody while the body of Arumugam was sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

The police found that Mari Selvam, who was working in a Coimbatore-based private firm, fell in love with a girl there and married her. After she gave birth to a girl baby a few months ago, the couple was coming to Kadayanallur in a train with the 20-day-old baby. An altercation broke out between the two. He allegedly flung the baby from the speeding train in which the baby was killed. When he was arrested in connection with this murder, neither his parents nor his relatives visited him in the prison.

Arumugam made arrangements for obtaining bail for his son and Mari Selvam came out after being in the prison for nearly three months. Since Mari Selvam’s depression caused a lot of problems, Arumugam took his son to Tirunelveli for treatment. However, he has been allegedly murdered by his son.

Further investigations are on.