Engine to be used in ‘Gaganyaan’ mission tested

August 09, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s quest for sending man to space under its ‘Gaganyaan’ mission crossed another milestone on Wednesday as the scientists of ISRO’s Propulsion Research Complex (IPRC) at Mahendragiri successfully tested the engine which will be used in the mission.

“The 2E Gaganyaan Pro Model Engine was fired for about 670 seconds at the IPRC and the test met all predetermined parameters. The test will be done again tomorrow [Thursday] as a series of tests on the engine to be used in the Gaganyaan mission are going on at the IPRC,” said sources.

However, the officials of the IPRC were tight-lipped about the test, saying any formal announcement in this connection would come from ISRO Headquarters in Bengaluru.

