Air engagements for March 6 Friday

05 March 2020 20:45 IST

DEVAKOTTAI

Devakottai Mathur Nagarathar: Discourse on ‘Periapuranam’ by AR Somasundaram, 10 a.m.

Sree Sevugan Annamalai Matriculation School: 47th annual day celebrations, L Lakshmi Achi correspondent presides, A Mesiah Dhas, Tahsildar address, school premises, 5.30 p.m.

PARAMAKUDI

Dr Suresh Kumar Matriculation School: 12th annual day celebrations, Dr S Sundarrajan founder & former minister presides, Dr K Hemalatha Principal Caussanel College of Arts and Science Muthupettai Guest of Honour, 4.30 p.m.