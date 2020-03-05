Madurai

Air engagements for March 6 Friday

DEVAKOTTAI

Devakottai Mathur Nagarathar: Discourse on ‘Periapuranam’ by AR Somasundaram, 10 a.m.

Sree Sevugan Annamalai Matriculation School: 47th annual day celebrations, L Lakshmi Achi correspondent presides, A Mesiah Dhas, Tahsildar address, school premises, 5.30 p.m.

PARAMAKUDI

Dr Suresh Kumar Matriculation School: 12th annual day celebrations, Dr S Sundarrajan founder & former minister presides, Dr K Hemalatha Principal Caussanel College of Arts and Science Muthupettai Guest of Honour, 4.30 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 8:47:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/engagements/article30992731.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY