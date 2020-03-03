AIR Engagements

THENI

Nadar Saraswathi College of Engineering and Technology: 10th sports day, National-level Basketball player, Athira Manoj, College ground, 9 a.m.

DEVAKOTTAI

Devakottai Mathur Nagarathar: Discourse on ‘Periapuranam’ by AR Somasundaram, Periyanayaki Ambal Temple, 10 a.m.

SIVAGANGA

K. L. N. College of Engineering: State-level technical symposium, Deputy General Manager (Quality), J. K. Fenner (India) Limited A. Anantha Mannar, speaks, College premises, 9.30 a.m.

Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College: Three-day workshop on ‘Research methodology and application of statistical packages in research’, College premises, 10 a.m.