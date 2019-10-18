Dindigul engagements

Srinivasa Perumal Temple: Purattasi festival; puja, 5.30 a.m.; 12.30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; tirumanjanam, 12 noon; procession of deity, 10.30 a.m.; Garuda Sevai, Thiruvannamalai, 4 p.m.
Kalasalingam Academy of Education and Research: State-level technical symposium; S. Balasubramanium of Royal Society of Chemistry addresses; S. S. Shasi Anand, vice-president, presides, Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Seminar Hall, 9.30 a.m.
Rajapalayam Rajus’ College: National seminar on ‘Relevance of Gandhian principles in present scenario,’ 10 a.m.; P. B. Gopalakrishnan, former Chairperson, School of Historical Studies, Madurai Kamaraj University, delivers valedictory address; P. R. Vijayaraghavan, secretary, presides, 2.30 p.m.
