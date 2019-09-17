Dindigul engagements

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars’ Senthikumara Nadar College: Inauguration of State-level seminar on ‘Emerging trends in plant science’ by P. Ravichandran, Head, Department of Plant Science, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University; R. T. R. Vanni Anandham presides, 10 a.m.

DEVAKOTTAI

Satsangam: Discourse on ‘Ramayanam’ by AR. Somasundaran, Aruso Neela Arangam, 5 Katta Murugappan Street, 6 p.m.

THENI

Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science: National conference on ‘Literature of the Marginalised,’ Vadapudupatti, 10 a.m.