Madurai

Engagements - August 10, 2019

TIRUNELVELI

Einstein College of Engineering: Department of Computer Science and Engineering, guest lecture on ‘Introduction to data science and machine learning’ by S.A. Raja, senior data analyst, Data Science and Product Strategy, Thiruvananthapuram, 10.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon: Meeting, St. Xavier’s Cathedral Silver Jubilee Library Hall, Palayamkottai, 7 p.m.

SHENCOTTAI

Spectrum Matriculation Higher Secondary School: Annual Day celebration, K. Sithalakshmi, president, Indian Medical Association – Courtallam branch, chief guest, 4.30 p.m.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020 8:27:09 PM |

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

