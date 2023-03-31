Enforcement, rehabilitation equally important in eradicating child labour, says Madurai Collector

March 31, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - MADURAI

Eradicating child labour crimes is the prime responsibility for an enforcement officer in the Department of Labour and other allied government agencies, but ensuring proper livelihood and other factors too are equally mandatory, said District Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar here on Thursday.

Inaugurating a day-long workshop-cum-seminar for the officers from Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts, organised by the Department of Labour in which officers from multiple departments such as Social Welfare, Police, Revenue, Child Line and NGOs participated, he said that the officials had to tackle the menace of child labour on one side and also give them proper means of exit.

With poverty being attributed as prime reason for the child labour that existed in some sectors, he said that thanks to the government’s welfare schemes that it had been eradicated in most of the hazardous sectors. “Only very few segments, needed to be focused,” he stressed.

The families, which claimed to have taken money to make their living should be given proper counselling. The children, from these families, should be given basic education and subsequently, have access to higher education. Skill based training for students were aplenty in the government’s Department of Employment, which should be imparted to them, he suggested.

The youth force is large in the country and globally, India has a majority of youngsters among the population. Hence, by tapping them and giving them the opportunity would ensure a multi-pronged approach, said Dr. Aneesh Shekhar. He added that surprise checks and effective coordination among the allied departments would be welcome.

Joint Commissioner of Labour P Subramanian welcomed the gathering. Additional Commissioner T Kumaran explained the salient features in the rehabilitation exercise for the rescued child labourers from different sectors. Assistant Public Prosecutor S. Kaliswari, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) Sivaganga district R. Rajkumar and (Madurai) C. Maivizhiselvi spoke about the standard operating procedure (SOP) during the interaction.