Enforcement Directorate employee loses 25 sovereigns gold to burglars in Madurai

September 29, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - MADURAI

According to police, Richardson was living with his mother in Perasiriyar Anbalagan Nagar. He had gone to work in Bengaluru and his mother had left the house locked on September 6 and joined him in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons have burgled 25 sovereigns of gold from the residence of a man, R. Prince Richardson, who is employed with Enforcement Directorate in Bengaluru, in Perungudi of Madurai district.

According to police, Richardson was living with his mother in Perasiriyar Anbalagan Nagar. He had gone to work in Bengaluru and his mother had left the house locked on September 6 and joined him in Bengaluru.

When they returned home on Thursday, they found that the steel gate and the front door were broken open. The doors of the almirah were also broken open and the gold was stolen.

Based on his complaint, the Avaniyapuram police are investigating.

CONNECT WITH US