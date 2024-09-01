GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Endline Survey on knowledge, attitude, practices of voters during Lok Sabha election to be held

The survey will be among voters from select booths of Tiruchuli, Rajapalayam, Sattur Assembly segments

Published - September 01, 2024 09:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An Endline Survey on knowledge, attitude and practices during the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election would be conducted in the Assembly segments of Tiruchuli, Rajapalayam and Sattur in September.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that the Department of Economics and Statistics would conduct the survey among the voters of select polling booths.

The survey would be on the knowledge of the people about election, their faith and the reason for exercising their franchise or of not casting their votes.

Besides, it would also study the impact of education among the voters, the number of voters who could not cast their votes due to migration, the awareness among the voters about postal votes, etc.

The objective of the survey is to know about awareness of election, efforts taken to make them participate in the election process and increasing the voter turnout and formulate plans in future elections.

The Collector said that 10 voters from select five polling booths would be interviewed for getting the above details.

This would include first time voters, young voters, women voters, third gender voters, differently abled voters, and senior citizens.

The voters would have to give details like their educational qualification, profession, community and awareness about Saksham App introduced by the Election Commission for differently-abled persons.

Stating that the details of the survey would be kept confidential, the Collector appealed to the voters to provide true information for the survey as it would help for data-based decision making for future elections.

