‘End caste-based discrimination’

Staff Reporter September 19, 2022 22:10 IST

Cadre of Adi Tamizhar Peravai staged a protest in front of the Collectorate to end caste-based discrimiation inflicted upon Scheduled Castes residing in Sriramapuram Town panchayat near Dindigul on Monday.

Their demands included for the authorities to provide basic amenities to more than 20 families belonging to a Schedule Caste in Sriramapuram Town panchayat in the district. They condemned that the authorities have done nothing to even provide public toilets for the families.

The protestors also demanded for authorities to intervene in retrieving back the 1 acre of cremation ground at Settiapatti in the panchayat, originally allocated for the Scheduled Caste, being encroached by private parties leaving only 50 cents for people’s use.

Alleging that people from an intermediate caste had prevented the funeral procession of the Scheduled Caste people from using an approach pathway to the cremation ground on September 12, they raised slogans to arrest the offenders.

They also demanded officials to arrest people who allegedly practiced untouchability with rural conservancy workers of Malaigoundanpatti Panchayat in Ammayanaickenur police station limits.

Party’s propaganda secretary P. Subramanian, district secretary S. Vinoth and others were present.