Encroachments removed from Wakf Board properties: Minister

Minster for Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare K.S. Masthancoming out of Kazimar Big Mosque in Madurai on Friday.  

Wakf Board had been retrieving properties that were encroached upon and restoring them to the respective jamats, said Minster for Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare K.S. Masthan.

After visiting Kazimar Big Mosque here on Friday, Mr. Masthan said several properties that were encroached upon in Chennai, Salem, Erode and Dindigul had been recovered legally. On the issue of dispute in administration of Kazimar Big Mosque, Mr. Masthan said both the parties had been invited for talks so that both of them could be part of the new administration.

The Minister exuded confidence that Chennai international airport would be made the embarkation point for Haj pilgrims. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had already drawn the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore Chennai as an embarkation point, he said.


