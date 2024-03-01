Encroachments removed from library land, HC told

March 01, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MADURAI

After the authorities told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that encroachments were removed from the premises of a government library land in Thondi in Ramanathapuram district, the court disposed of the petition.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice G. Ilangovan disposed of the petition filed by I. Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Thondi. The petitioner had sought a direction to the authorities to remove encroachments from the library land. The State told the court that a survey was conducted. Following the survey, encroachments were identified and removed, it was submitted.

