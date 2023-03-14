Encroachments removed from bus stand in Dindigul

March 14, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Corporation officials evicted encroachments at Kamaraj bus stand in Dindigul on Tuesday.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said that the eviction drive was carried out with police protection following complaints from passengers that encroachments were causing inconvenience to them.

A total of 31 sheds erected in front of shops and 35 pushcarts selling fruits and snacks were removed. Further, five lengthy ramps constructed in front of shops were also removed. The drive would continue on Wednesday, the Commissioner said warned the shopkeepers of stern action if encroachments kept cropping up.

Town Planning Officer Sethurajan, Sanitary Inspector Thangavelu and others were present.