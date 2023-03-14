ADVERTISEMENT

Encroachments removed from bus stand in Dindigul

March 14, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Corporation employees remove encroachments at Kamaraj bus stand in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Corporation officials evicted encroachments at Kamaraj bus stand in Dindigul on Tuesday.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said that the eviction drive was carried out with police protection following complaints from passengers that encroachments were causing inconvenience to them.

A total of 31 sheds erected in front of shops and 35 pushcarts selling fruits and snacks were removed. Further, five lengthy ramps constructed in front of shops were also removed. The drive would continue on Wednesday, the Commissioner said warned the shopkeepers of stern action if encroachments kept cropping up.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Town Planning Officer Sethurajan, Sanitary Inspector Thangavelu and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US