Encroachments on Tamirabharani watercourse to be removed

TIRUNELVELI

The district administration is all set to start removing all illegal structures that have mushroomed along the Tamirabharani watercourse for about 62 km from Papanasam to Maruthur check-dam before the onset of the northeast monsoon this year.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after inaugurating the desilting of ‘Palaappazha Odai’ near the District Science Centre, Collector V. Vishnu said the administration was taking a range of measures to protect the Tamirabharani from being polluted by domestic and the industrial sewage, discarding of clothes in the river at Papanasam by the devotees after offering prayers in Sri Papanasa Swami Temple, encroachments and other factors.

The local bodies situated on both sides of the river had been instructed not to allow the discharge of domestic and industrial liquid waste into the Tamirabharani by creating their own sewage management systems.

To take this exercise to the next level, the entire Tamirabharani watercourse had been mapped with the help of drones to identify the encroachments made on the banks of the perennial river nourishing over 1 lakh hectares of wetland in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts and quenching the thirst of millions of people in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts.

Since these encroachments made along the 62 Km-long stretch between Papanasam and Marudhur Check-Dam that included unauthorized permanent structures, brick kilns, vegetable gardens etc. were polluting the river, these illegal structures would be removed before the onset of northeast monsoon this year with the help of the mapping done by drones.

“The findings of the survey have been corroborated by officials from the Departments of Revenue, Public Works and Survey and Tirunelveli Corporation as well. Since these departments have finalized the list of encroachments made along the banks of the Tamirabharani over several decades, unbiased encroachment eviction drive will start shortly to remove all these unlawful structures before the onset of northeast monsoon this year. Even after the eviction, constant monitoring will be put in place to prevent anyone from creating illegal structures again near the river,” Mr. Vishnu said.

On the restoration of ‘Palaappazha Odai’, the Collector said the 2.50 Km-long canal that would be cleared within next 3 months, would get pavements on both sides by strengthening the bunds dotted with trees.

“This will become a ‘learning spot’ for the nature lovers once the work is completed,” Mr. Vishnu informed.

The Collector also announced that the encroachments made inside the water bodies of the district would be cleared within next two months as identifying the illegal structures inside the irrigation tanks and the channels had been completed.