Encroachments on Sattur Main Road removed

May 04, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

An earth mover removes encroachments at Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

Officials of the Highways Department on Thursday removed several shops that had encroached upon Sattur Main Road at Sattur in Virudhunagar district.

With the Highways Department having already issued notices to the shop owners about the eviction, most of the shops were vacated. However, the structures that were left behind by the shopkeepers near Sattur bus stand, taluk office, Government hospital and police station were removed with earth movers in the presence of Sattur Tahsildar Venkatesh, Highways Assistant Divisional Engineer Kalidass and Municipal Commissioner Ilavarasan.

