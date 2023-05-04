HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Encroachments on Sattur Main Road removed

May 04, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau
An earth mover removes encroachments at Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

An earth mover removes encroachments at Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

Officials of the Highways Department on Thursday removed several shops that had encroached upon Sattur Main Road at Sattur in Virudhunagar district.

With the Highways Department having already issued notices to the shop owners about the eviction, most of the shops were vacated. However, the structures that were left behind by the shopkeepers near Sattur bus stand, taluk office, Government hospital and police station were removed with earth movers in the presence of Sattur Tahsildar Venkatesh, Highways Assistant Divisional Engineer Kalidass and Municipal Commissioner Ilavarasan.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.